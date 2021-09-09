American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

