Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.