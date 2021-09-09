Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $224.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

