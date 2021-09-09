Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.96, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

