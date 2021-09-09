Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

