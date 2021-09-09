Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

