Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 896 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

