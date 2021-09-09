Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

