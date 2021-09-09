AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $99.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

