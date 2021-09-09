Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

