Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.45

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

