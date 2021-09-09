Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Freshpet reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

FRPT opened at $133.01 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock worth $3,346,467 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

