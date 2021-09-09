Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Million

Brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce $2.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.96 million to $9.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.66 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,344. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

