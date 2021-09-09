Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.57. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $177.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

