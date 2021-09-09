Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. trivago posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG remained flat at $$2.57 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,472. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

