Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 477,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 4,211,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,474. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.