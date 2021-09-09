Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $7.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $8.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.52 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 616,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

