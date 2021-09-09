Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post sales of $23.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.20 million and the lowest is $23.04 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $91.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.49 million, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,718. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

