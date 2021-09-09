Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $16.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.43 million and the lowest is $16.35 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $106.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.97 million to $106.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million.

CFMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 9,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,299. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $292.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

