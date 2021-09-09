Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Discovery reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Discovery by 4,549.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.