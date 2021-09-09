Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.72. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $192.40 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

