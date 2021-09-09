Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

