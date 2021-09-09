Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.10). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 339,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,195. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a P/E ratio of 154.71 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

