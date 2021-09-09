Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIRS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 80,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,485. The company has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

