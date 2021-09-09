Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIRS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 80,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,485. The company has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

