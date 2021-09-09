Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $20.60

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 59,504,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,137,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

