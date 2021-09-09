Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Price Target at $63.80

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 196,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

