Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $51.85

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.85.

Several research analysts have commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

FR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 13,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,291. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

