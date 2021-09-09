Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $100.84

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.77. 60,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,655. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

