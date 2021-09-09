Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price at $24.13

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

