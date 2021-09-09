Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $17.40

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.25. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,347. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $987.32 million, a PE ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in REV Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $4,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 83,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.