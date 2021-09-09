Analysts Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) PT at $16.69

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,473. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

