Analyzing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.06, indicating that its stock price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aqua Power Systems and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 2 6 0 0 1.75

PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and PNM Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.81 $173.30 million $2.28 21.86

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 12.46% 9.79% 2.52%

Summary

PNM Resources beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.