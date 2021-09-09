Analyzing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

Lemonade has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36% Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.64 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Lemonade $94.40 million 49.73 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -21.01

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade.

Summary

Lemonade beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

