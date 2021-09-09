Analyzing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09%

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRobot $1.43 billion 1.61 $147.07 million $3.10 26.40

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Traeger and iRobot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80

Traeger presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. iRobot has a consensus target price of $108.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Traeger.

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

