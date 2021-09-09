Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
Shares of VICR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 0.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
