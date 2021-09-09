Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

