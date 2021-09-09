AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,196 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

