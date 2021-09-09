Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS stock remained flat at $$3.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

