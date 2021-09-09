Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.43. 769,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

