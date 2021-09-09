Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $25.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.63.

Anthem stock opened at $370.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.43.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

