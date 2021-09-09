Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading Up 0.8%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 15,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 232,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATE shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

