Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 72,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 159,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

