Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,604. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

