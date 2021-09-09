APR Coin (APR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $20,654.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00149936 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,839,764 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.