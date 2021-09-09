April J. Tice Sells 925 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

