Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

