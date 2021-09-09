Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after buying an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

