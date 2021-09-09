Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.0% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

