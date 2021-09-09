Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $214,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

