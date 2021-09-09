Argent Trust Co Acquires 962 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

