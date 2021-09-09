Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,477,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $41,190,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

